Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 3.28% of Mesa Laboratories worth $40,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total transaction of $221,498.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,648 shares of company stock worth $6,069,294 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $279.14 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 481.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

