Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Invests $1.43 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $269.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion and a PE ratio of -70.92. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,496,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $305,262.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,530,261.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 733,819 shares of company stock worth $177,580,944. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

