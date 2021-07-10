VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

CEY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $25.33.

