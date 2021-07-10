Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Reduces Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in IAA by 332.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 117,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 15.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,365 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,469,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,166,000 after purchasing an additional 439,275 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at $226,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:IAA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,880. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.