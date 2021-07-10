Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lowered its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Methanex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.10. 354,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.76. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

