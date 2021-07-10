Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years.

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,279. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

