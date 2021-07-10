1,661,684 Shares in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,661,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,115,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.74% of Kingsoft Cloud at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KC shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $29.69 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

