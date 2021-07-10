Nordea Investment Management AB Has $102.76 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in KLA were worth $102,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $308.76 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

