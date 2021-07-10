Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,081 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $62,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.