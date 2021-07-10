3,399 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.12 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.24. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

