Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,457 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Littelfuse were worth $33,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFUS opened at $252.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.01 and a 52 week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

