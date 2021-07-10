Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $184.20 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALXN. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

