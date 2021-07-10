Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $10 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.48.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

