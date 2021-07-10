Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $9.49 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.52.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $189.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.86. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

