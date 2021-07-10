Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,617 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after acquiring an additional 176,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after acquiring an additional 305,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $134.90. 5,762,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,563,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

