American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

