Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,450,498 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,064,113 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $663,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,685,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,526,961. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $245.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

