Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $515,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 18,023,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,399,156. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.