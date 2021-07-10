BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,523,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,013,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000.

Shares of EBACU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

