Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in IQVIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,594,000 after purchasing an additional 459,394 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $251.16 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.60 and a 12 month high of $254.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.56.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

