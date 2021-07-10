Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,501 shares of company stock worth $1,718,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

