Andra AP fonden Sells 900 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $122.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

