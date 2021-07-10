Centiva Capital LP Sells 34,576 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,576 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.