Centiva Capital LP Buys New Shares in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAQU. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $149,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $425,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $743,000.

Shares of KLAQU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. KL Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.74.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

