Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 110.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $57,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $481,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:CADE opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.