Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.16% of ArcBest worth $56,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ArcBest by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ArcBest by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 112,288 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.46. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $921,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

