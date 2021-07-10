Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,059 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of CenterPoint Energy worth $57,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.