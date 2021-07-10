Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Takes Position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 631,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LORL. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 228.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 597,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 415,774 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,251 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 44.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,055 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

NASDAQ LORL traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,668. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $791.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.