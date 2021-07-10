Brokerages Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.00. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $212.76 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.92. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after buying an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ecolab by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after buying an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after buying an additional 483,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,476,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.