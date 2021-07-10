MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after acquiring an additional 301,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MET traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,521,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

