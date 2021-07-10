pEOS Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $105.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00115863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00161948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,623.34 or 0.99647537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.51 or 0.00932106 BTC.

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

