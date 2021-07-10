$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGH stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.99. 2,088,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,097. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.