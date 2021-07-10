Hord (HORD) Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last Week

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $5.17 million and $428,334.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hord has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00115863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00161948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,623.34 or 0.99647537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.51 or 0.00932106 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,822,388 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

