bitCNY Price Hits $0.16 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $305,996.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00115863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00161948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,623.34 or 0.99647537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.51 or 0.00932106 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

