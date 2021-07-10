210,306 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $67.26 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $284,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

