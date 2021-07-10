Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.