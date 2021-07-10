Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLDO. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 198.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth $99,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 227,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,552. The firm has a market cap of $339.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.31. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

