Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,339 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $58,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.