HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,073,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347,548 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $60,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 129,040.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,435 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,812,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HSBC by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $4,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

HSBC opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. Research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

