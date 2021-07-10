Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 833,373 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 792.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.95% of Arcosa worth $61,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,050,000 after purchasing an additional 336,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,882,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,501,000 after purchasing an additional 57,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACA. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

