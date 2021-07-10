S&T Bank Sells 3,850 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

S&T Bank reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE NFG opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.