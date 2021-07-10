Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,989 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OVV shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.26.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $30.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.91. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.