CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 37.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $16,108,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,319 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,992,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.95. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

