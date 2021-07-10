Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $55.37 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,473 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $55,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $604.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.62. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.29 and a fifty-two week high of $607.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

