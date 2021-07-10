EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Reduced by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 39,604 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 96.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Truist boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 825.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.83. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

