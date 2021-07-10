Equitable Trust Co. Has $205,000 Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fox Factory by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 191,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF stock opened at $157.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

