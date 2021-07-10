Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $147.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $149.64.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

