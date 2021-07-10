PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after acquiring an additional 271,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE:PKI opened at $153.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.