Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,330,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RLX opened at $7.96 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

