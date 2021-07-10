Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $201,000 Position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $2,242,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $3,009,000.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

